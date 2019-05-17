Rolling Stones announce rescheduled tour dates after Mick Jagger's surgery

Legendary American rock band have announced the rescheduled dates after frontman Mick Jagger's recovery.

The band had to postpone their North American tour for Jagger to have heart surgery.

We are delighted to announce the new US and tour dates today. All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans, the band announced in a statement posted on the official page.

The North American leg will start on June 21 in and end in on August 31.

In March, Jagger, 75, was advised by doctors to undergo medical treatment.

He announced in April that he was feeling much better and on the mend.

Tickets sold for the original date will be honoured fans DO NOT need to exchange their tickets.

Those who cannot attend the re-scheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their account. For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back, the band said.

