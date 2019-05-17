Chennaiyin FC signs Edwin Vanspaul on two-year deal

team Friday announced the signing of from side FC on a two-year contract.

The versatile Vanspaul has been signed up on a permanent move subject to transfer window regulations, a press release said.

The 26-year-old from Neyveli will be moving to after three seasons at FC, with whom he won the 2018-19 title recently.

He played in all CCFC's 20 league games in the season, starting in 19 of them and proved to be a vital cog in the campaign.

"I feel I have made the right move in my career, at the right time. I always believe that learning never stops and I look forward to learning more with my new teammates under John Gregory," Vanspaul was quoted as saying in the release.

"And having familiar faces around me like Sabir (Pasha) Coach, (Dhanpal) Ganesh and (Sinivasan) Pandiyan will surely help me. I am also waiting to connect with the fans of the club and repaying their support with good performances on the pitch," he said.

Starting his career as a striker, Vanspaul has been deployed as a central midfielder, winger, right-back and left-back over the years. He played majority of last season with CCFC at right-back.

"Edwin brings versatility and experience to our ranks. He was a in Chennai City's title winning side. And being from himself, he will be well aware of the responsibilities that come with representing a team from the state. We're truly delighted to have him on board," said Gregory.

