Route Mobile, Arab Financials ink pact for messaging services in MENA region

Communications services provider Route Mobile Tuesday said it has partnered with payment solution firm Arab Financials Services to provide messaging services in Middle-East and North Africa region.

"Under the partnership, RML will offer SMS, OTP, and messaging solutions to all banking-related operations for AFS and its clients, embedding a seamless customer engagement technology in the market," RML said in a statement.

Incorporated in 2004, Route Mobile Limited is in process of launching its initial public offer. The company has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through an initial share-sale.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain with offices and data centers in Bahrain, UAE, and Oman.

AFS has over 75 clients across the financial sector in more than 21 countries offers an innovative and end-to-end payment services and solutions across card processing, merchant acquiring, financial technologies, according to the statement.

