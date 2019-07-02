TRS, Cong in war of words on construction of new Secretariat

The ruling TRS and opposition Congress in Telangana were engaged in a war of words Tuesday over the state government's move to construct new Secretariat and legislature buildings here.

Responding to state Congress leaders voicing strong opposition to the construction of new Secretariat and legislature buildings, TRS leader and state minister V Srinivas Goud alleged that Congress had closed down or "sold off" state-run firms in Hyderabad during its rule.

Goud, who named a few such public sector firms, said: "You did not build anything. You have sold off the existing ones... They (Congress) are creating a furore when buildings are proposed to be built in available space."



The Congress Monday voiced strong opposition to TRS government's move to construct new buildings here, saying the existing ones were in good condition, having been constructed only about 30 years ago.

Congress MLAs and other leaders, who visited the Secretariat buildings, also said there were more pressing issues to be addressed other than the construction of new buildings.

Talking to reporters Tuesday, senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy slammed the ruling TRS on the construction of new buildings.

"I had said earlier on many occasions, that it reminds one of Tughlak rule when Kaleswaram project is being re-designed... There cannot be a bigger mad action than demolishing assembly buildings.

People would not hail this move... (Chief Minister) Chandrasekhar Rao ji does not have the power to misuse public money with 'Vastu' madness," Shashidhar Reddy told reporters.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on June 27 set the ball rolling for construction of grand Secretariat and Legislative Assembly buildings with ground-breaking ceremonies.

The new Rs 400 crore Secretariat buildings would come up in the existing complex housing several blocks, near the Hussain Sagar lake.

The new legislature buildings are proposed to be constructed at Errum Manzil complex in the city.

