Royal Enfield recalls around 7,000 units of Bullet, Bullet Electra

-
ALSO READ
Royal Enfield launches Bullet Trials 350 and 500
Royal Enfield enters South Korean market
Royal Enfield sales down 6 per cent to 65,744 units in Nov
On track to upgrade model range to BS-VI norms: Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield launches Continental GT 650 Twin, Interceptor INT 650 Twin in India
-
Niche bike maker Royal Enfield Tuesday announced the recall of nearly 7,000 units of its Bullet and Bullet Electra models to rectify faulty brake caliper bolt.
The company said it is undertaking a proactive field service action, concerning brake caliper bolt on motorcycles of the two models manufactured between March 20, 2019 and April 30, 2019.
"This is because service investigations revealed that the torque maintained on brake caliper bolts, as supplied by vendor, on a few of these motorcycles were not as per stringent Royal Enfield quality standards," the company said in a statement.
Brake caliper bolt is an essential part of braking system securing brake hose and brake caliper.
This voluntary service action will be undertaken on close to 7,000 motorcycles that were retailed during the said period, it added.
All concerned customers are being called for a service intervention, and also various stakeholders are being informed accordingly, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU