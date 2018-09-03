Rs 10,000 pension to woman painter with muscular dystrophy

-
A woman painter suffering from muscular dystrophy was Monday sanctioned a monthly social security pension of Rs 10,000 by the Telangana government.
She was granted the pension on a directive from state IT minister K T Rama Rao, an official release said.
Rao had visited an exhibition put up by 'Divyang' painter Shaik Nafees last month and promised to help her, it said.
