Rs 10,000 pension to woman painter with muscular dystrophy

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A woman painter suffering from muscular dystrophy was Monday sanctioned a monthly social security pension of Rs 10,000 by the Telangana government.

She was granted the pension on a directive from state IT minister K T Rama Rao, an official release said.

Rao had visited an exhibition put up by 'Divyang' painter Shaik Nafees last month and promised to help her, it said.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 21:50 IST

