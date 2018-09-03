Railway Board chairman visits Chakradharpur division of SER

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani Monday visited Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway to oversee steps taken for capacity enhancement, a SER spokesman said here.

Lohani held a meeting with senior SER officers to discuss steps taken for capacity enhancement of Chakradharpur division, which is a major loading area of coal and iron from the mines situated there, for the railway.

During his visit, the Railway Board chairman inspected Noamundi loading siding and overviewed the rapid loading system, the spokesman said.

Lohani also met a host of gangmen at Noamundi and distributed safety kits, including raincoats, helmets, shoes etc, to them.

He visited Dangoaposi, Chaibasa and Chakradharpur stations and met with every segment of staff, who shared their experience and facilities and amenities provided to them, the spokesman said.

He was apprised about the highest freight loading during the month of August when SER carried 13 million tonnes of freight against the target of 12.80 million tonnes fixed by the Railway Board.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 21:50 IST

