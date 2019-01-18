Rs 10 lakh looted from ATM machine

Three unidentified persons allegedly looted cash worth over Rs 10 lakh from an machine at a village in district of early on Friday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in Kapshi village under station limits around 4 am.

"The accused, who are yet to be identified, broke open the machine with the help of a and fled with Rs 10.38 lakh cash," a said.

"During the initial probe, it came to light that three persons were involved in the crime," he added.

A case under IPC sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

No arrest has been made so far, the said adding that a search has been launched to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)