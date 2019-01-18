Entire nation united to defeat BJP: Deve Gowda

Former H D Deve Gowda Friday said the entire nation was united to defeat the Bharatiya (BJP) government at the Centre.

He praised and TMC and termed her efforts to make way for a secular government in the country as "historic".

"Mamata is a great She is hard working and such people are required in politics," Gowda said on his arrival here ahead of Saturday's mega opposition rally.

"Her decision to make way for formation of a secular government is historic", he added.

The of the (Secular) later met Banerjee.

too lauded Banerjee's efforts to bring all opposition parties on one platform.

"Mamata has taken the initiative to bring all political parties together," Pawar said.

"BJP is spreading canards across the country. There should be an end to it," he added.

The also called on Pawar at a city hotel where he was staying.

Describing the TMC supremo as a "great leader", former Arunachal said that her initiative would turn out to be a great success in defeating the in the coming election.

Deve Gowda, Pawar and Apang would join a host of prominent leaders of opposition parties from across the country at the 'united opposition rally' at Brigade ground here on Saturday.

