Rs 19.75 lakh each to be given to kin of 2 C'garh persons who

The consumer disputes redressal forum here has ordered three State Power Distribution Company Limited officials to pay compensation of Rs 19.75 lakh each to the kin of two persons who died of electric shock in 2017.

The Raigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Chairman M D Jagdalla on Friday ordered the of Baramkela, superintending of Raigarh and the utility's chief to pay compensation based on two petitions filed on March 14 this year, the applicants' said Saturday.

A tribal woman, identified as Ramsheela Sidar (29) died of electric shock while switching on the light in her home on July 31, 2017, in Baramkela area.

Her husband (31) had moved the forum demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh alleging negligence as the firm's officials had not rectified a technical fault in power supply to his home despite repeated complaints, Patel said.

On Friday, the forum directed the respondents to pay Sidar compensation of Rs 12 lakh for death due to electric shock, Rs 4.70 lakh for being deprived of marital life, Rs 3 lakh for mental agony and Rs 5,000 as legal expenses, he informed.

In the second case, Shatrughan Chauhan (33) was electrocuted at his house in Baramkela area on July 3, 2017 while switching on television, he said.

His wife (29) and their three minor kids had filed a petition on March 14 this year in the forum demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

It directed the three respondents pay compensation of Rs 12 lakh for the death due to electric shock, Rs 6.70 lakh for education, marriage and future expenses of Chauhan's children, Rs 1 lakh for mental agony and Rs 5,000 for legal expenses, he added.

In both the cases, the forum has ordered that the amount be paid within a month, failing which nine per cent annual interest would be levied starting March 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)