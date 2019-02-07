JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Vidarbha champions again; Saurashtra end second best for 3rd time

More women come forward after Arias sexual assault complaint
Business Standard

Rs 4.79 lakh cr UP budget presented in assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A Rs.4.79 lakh crore 2019-20 budget for Uttar Pradesh was presented in the state assembly on Thursday.

The annual budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

It is 12 per cent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House when the finance minister read out the budget speech.

In his speech, Agarwal mentioned a number of new populist schemes.

This is the third budget of the Adityanath government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 11:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements