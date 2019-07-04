Rs 75K per month grant for promoting research in Hindi

A monetary grant of Rs 75,000 per month would be given by a leading national daily to applicants doing research in Hindi, the media house announced on Thursday.

The second edition of 'Gyanvritti', which comes under Dainik Jagran's 'Hindi Hai Hum' initiative, is launched to promote the usage of Hindi language in fundamental research and original writing, read a statement from the organisation.

"Under this program, we envisage to promote academically sound research on topics such as Social Science, Economics, Diplomacy, History and Political Science.

"Gyanvritti is given to a researcher for at least six months and for a maximum period of nine months on a selected subject," it said, adding that the minimum age of applying for the fellowship, as of 1st January 2019, should not be less than 25.

According to the newspaper daily, to avail benefits of the fellowship program



applicants have to send a synopsis in thousand words on the concerned subjects, based on which the jury will select the subject matter and researcher.

The jury for the fellowship include professor S N Chaudhary from Barkatullah University, Dr Darvesh Gopal, professor of Political Science, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and editorial team of the Dainik Jagran.

The last date for application has been extended to July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)