RS Members congratulate Naidu on completion of all questions

Rajya Sabha Members Tuesday congratulated Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on completion of all starred questions during the Question Hour.

The last time the House completed all the starred questions was on January 2, 2018, which then set a new record by achieving the target after a gap of 15 years.

A total of 15 questions were listed in the schedule for the day in the Upper House. However, supplementaries on all questions could not be raised.

Prior to 2018, the last time all listed starred questions were taken up was in 2002 during the 197th Session of the Upper House, officials in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

