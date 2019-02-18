JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Poland pulls out of Israel meeting over anti-Polish comment

3% Indians use cannabis to get high, UP tops chart: Govt survey
Business Standard

RSPB retains Senior National Women's hockey title

Press Trust of India  |  Hisar (Haryana) 

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Madhya Pradesh 5-0 to retain the Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship (Division A) title for the record sixth consecutive time here Monday.

Neha (12th, 16th minutes) and Navneet Kaur (25th, 28th) scored a brace each after Vandana Katariya (10th) handed RSPB the lead in the summit clash of the ninth edition of the tournament.

Haryana claimed the third spot after eking out a narrow 3-2 win over Maharasthra in the third-fourth place match earlier in the day.

Sonika (6th), Rani Rampal (39th) and Deepika (49th) scored for Haryana, while Lalruatfeli (13th, 42nd) struck both the goals for Maharasthra.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements