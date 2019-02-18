RSPB retains Senior National Women's hockey title

Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated 5-0 to retain the Hockey Senior Women's National Championship (Division A) title for the record sixth consecutive time here Monday.

Neha (12th, 16th minutes) and Navneet Kaur (25th, 28th) scored a brace each after (10th) handed RSPB the lead in the summit clash of the ninth edition of the tournament.

claimed the third spot after eking out a narrow 3-2 win over Maharasthra in the third-fourth place match earlier in the day.

Sonika (6th), (39th) and Deepika (49th) scored for Haryana, while Lalruatfeli (13th, 42nd) struck both the goals for Maharasthra.

