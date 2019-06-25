JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Resignation of RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya raised in LS

Majority of millennials in India questioning need to own vehicle: Deloitte
Business Standard

Run for Ocean unites 85k runners

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Global sports brand Adidas' Run for Ocean campaign has united 85k runners across India, helping spread awareness on marine plastic pollution.

The aim of producing a landmark 11 million pairs of shoes from up-cycled marine plastic waste the campaign united large number of runners across several locations in the country.

The movement witnessed an overall participation of 87,490 individuals running on the Runtastic app, clocking a total of 175060.81 kms and clearing over 238 tonnes of plastic waste as part of the beach clean-up drives.

The money raised helped educate and empower 100,000 youth and their families who are living in coastal areas and are affected by plastic pollution. The partnership saw five million pairs of shoes created, using recycled ocean plastic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU