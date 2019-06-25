Run for Ocean unites 85k runners

Global sports brand Adidas' Run for Ocean campaign has united 85k runners across India, helping spread awareness on marine

The aim of producing a landmark 11 million pairs of shoes from up-cycled marine plastic waste the campaign united large number of runners across several locations in the country.

The movement witnessed an overall participation of 87,490 individuals running on the app, clocking a total of 175060.81 kms and clearing over 238 tonnes of plastic waste as part of the beach clean-up drives.

The money raised helped educate and empower 100,000 youth and their families who are living in coastal areas and are affected by The partnership saw five million pairs of shoes created, using recycled ocean plastic.

