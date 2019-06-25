Swami Satyamitranand Giri passes away; VP Naidu, PM Modi condole his death

Giri Maharaj, a renowned seer, passed away here on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

The 87-year-old of was undergoing treatment for some time at a hospital here, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadeshanand Giri Maharaj said.

"The 'samadhi' will be at Haridwar-based Raghav Kutir on Wednesday," he said.

Condolences poured in from a number of political and religious leaders who described his death as a big loss to the spiritual world.

M Venkaiah Naidu and condoled the demise of the spiritual leader, recalling his contribution in serving the tribals and the poor.

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Giri Ji Maharaj who founded in Haridwar," Naidu tweeted.

He said the "rendered and established to serve poor people from tribal and hilly areas by providing free education and medical facilities".

Modi said epitomised spirituality and wisdom.

"He devoted his life towards empowering the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. He was extremely proud of India's rich history and culture. My tributes to this divine soul. Om Shanti," the tweeted.

Seers representing sects like the Akhada Parishad, Bharat Sadhu Samaj and Gayatri Parivar also expressed grief over Swami Satyamitranand's death.

"Swamiji was an ideal for the sant samaj. Even I had met him personally on several occasions to take his guidance," Pranav Pandya, of Gayatri Parivar said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)