Russell Crowe comes on board thriller 'Unhinged'

Hollywood star is set to play the lead in psychological road rage thriller "Unhinged".

Directed by Derrick Borte, the film will start production on July 15 in

has penned the script with attached as the producer on the project.

According to Variety, the film "takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (played by Crowe)."



The makers are planning to release the film in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)