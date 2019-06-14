Russia warns against 'hasty conclusions' over tanker attacks

warned Friday against jumping to conclusions over the attacks on two in the Gulf of after US blamed them on

"We consider it necessary to refrain from hasty conclusions," the Russian foreign ministry said, calling for a thorough international investigation.

"We strongly condemn the attacks no matter who is behind them," the ministry said in a statement.

"We are concerned by tensions in the Gulf of Oman," it said, calling on all parties to show restraint.

Two vessels were struck by explosions on Thursday after passing through the some 25 nautical miles off Iran's southern coast, the second attack in a month in the strategic shipping lane.

also thanked for help in rescuing 11 Russian crew members from one of the vessels, the Front Altair.

has blamed the attacks on Iran, with Trump saying the incident had "written all over it." The latest incident raised new fears of conflict in the strategically vital waterway. Iran has denied involvement.

