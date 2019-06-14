BJP begins 2-day round-the-clock sit-in against JSW land sale

The Friday started its two-day round-the-clock sit-in here protesting the sale of 3,667 acres of land to at a "throwaway" price and governments insensitivity to the victims of an alleged ponzi scheme besides the prevailing drought situation.

"Our agitation pertains to three issues sale of land to JSW Steel, IMA Jewels ponzi scheme scam,drought situation," state B S Yeddyurappa said addressing the gathering at the Anand Rao Circle, venue of the protest.

Yeddyurappa alleged that the government decided to sell 3,667 acres to at Rs one lakh per acre without consulting the people of the state soon after the Lok Sabha election.

He said people will not agree with the decision.

Speaking about the farm loan waiver, the said "Our main contention is that the farm loan waiver has been dumped in the cold storage.

They (government) said they would waive loans of Rs 46,000 crore but so far not even Rs 3,000 crore loan has been waived. In some areas, the loan amount has been taken back," Yeddyurappa said.

He alleged that the government was insensitive towards the prevailing drought situation and drinking water crisis in large regions of the state.

"Drought is intense but nobody has gone to see the condition of the farmers. The is not coming out of his comfort zone and is meeting only the

Now he is going to villages under his Grama Vastavya (village stay) programme. People will not appreciate it," Yeddyurappa claimed.

He also sought to know how much money released by the Centre for the drought affected areas has been spent.

Hundreds of BJP workers took out a rally in the morning and reached the venue.

Holding placards, posters, banners and party flags, the party workers raised slogans.

Former ministers R Ashok, K S Eshwarappa, MLAs Govind Karjol, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri,MPs Umesh Jadhav, and many senior leaders joined the protest.

The party said Ashok, Karjol and Jadhav will be among the leaders who would stay with Yeddyurappa Friday night at the protest venue.

The BJP had on Thursday taken out a protest rally in the city accusing the of being lenient towards financial fraudsters and selling precious land to JSW Steel at a throwaway price.

