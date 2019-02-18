SAI coach Dubey to assist goalkeepers in hockey national camp

-
Promising Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach Piyush Kumar Dubey Monday joined the coaching set-up of the Indian men's hockey team in Bengaluru as a goalkeeping instructor.
Sources in the Indian team management told PTI that Dubey joined the national camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru, where he will work with the goalkeepers ahead of the season-opening Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, starting March 23.
The camp, involving the core 34 players, will be held under the supervision of Hockey India's High Performance Director David John and analytical coach Chris Ciriello.
"Yes, he has joined the national camp today and he will be working with the goalkeepers under John and Ciriello. He is being promoted as part of Hockey India's plans to groom young coaches of the country," a team insider said.
But surprisingly, Hockey India is yet to confirm the development.
Reportedly, Dubey is being looked upon as someone who is expected to work with the team's new chief coach following Harendra Singh's removal after the World Cup.
Harendra has been shown the door after India failed to cross the quarterfinal hurdle at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar in December last year.
Interestingly, Hockey India has also extended the deadline for applications for the chief coach's position from February 15 to 28.
Dubey worked with the SAI and the Allahabad University as a hockey coach and was part of the group of 25 coaches that went to Birmingham in 2016 on an exposure trip.
