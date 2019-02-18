SAI coach Dubey to assist goalkeepers in hockey national camp

Promising Authority of (SAI) Piyush Kumar Monday joined the coaching set-up of the Indian men's team in Bengaluru as a goalkeeping instructor.

Sources in the Indian team management told that joined the national camp at the Centre in Bengaluru, where he will work with the goalkeepers ahead of the season-opening Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, starting March 23.

The camp, involving the core 34 players, will be held under the supervision of India's and analytical

"Yes, he has joined the national camp today and he will be working with the goalkeepers under John and Ciriello. He is being promoted as part of India's plans to groom young coaches of the country," a team insider said.

But surprisingly, Hockey is yet to confirm the development.

Reportedly, is being looked upon as someone who is expected to work with the team's new chief following Harendra Singh's removal after

Harendra has been shown the door after failed to cross the quarterfinal hurdle at in Bhubaneswar in December last year.

Interestingly, Hockey India has also extended the deadline for applications for the chief coach's position from February 15 to 28.

Dubey worked with the and the as a and was part of the group of 25 coaches that went to in 2016 on an exposure trip.

