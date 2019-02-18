Yesteryear actor Biswajit Chatterjee, former chief of TMC's students' unit join BJP

Yesteryear and TMC member Biswajit along with his party colleague Shanku joined the on Monday in presence of its and Bengal unit in-charge

Chatterjee, who made his Bollywood debut with Hemant Kumar's 'Bees Saal Baad' in the early 1960s, is second prominent film personality from Bengal to join the party after Moushumi Chatterjee, who joined last month.

The veteran actor, father of Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, fought the last Lok Sabha elections on a ticket from the South constituency.

On the other side, Panda was once the of Trinamool Congress' students' outfit, TMCP, and was considered close to party supremo Mamata Banerjee. He was even appointed the party's state However, he was removed from party posts in 2015 after his name surfaced in the Saradha chit fund scam and was questioned by the CBI.

Panda's name also surfaced in the Narada sting case.

Later he changed tracks and went on to make a film on the Nandigram-Singur issue that rocked state a decade ago and helped the to oust the

Besides, Ranjan Bhattacharya, a from the state, also joined the

The BJP, which won only two seats from the state in the last Lok Sabha elections, has set a target of winning at least 22 seats this time. The party emerged as the main opposition to the ruling in the state over the last few years, making significant inroads in bypolls and last year's panchayat elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)