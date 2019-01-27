Samir Suhag joins La Pegasus Polo team

Top has joined La Pegasus team as full time resident player-cum-coach, beginning next month.

Suhag, who has gone up to a handicap of +6, the highest ever achieved by an Indian player, will be based out of the La Pegasus Centre in Sakatpur, near Gurugram. He has also represented in five

"La Pegasus has shown great vision by opening up the first ever in the country and probably in It was something that someone like me always wanted and therefore inevitable that I join hands with La Pegasus Polo, to help grow the game and nurture youngsters," Suhag said in a release.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Jindal, Founder and Patron of La Pegasus Polo, said, "It is the endeavour of La Pegasus Polo to associate and partner with the best to ensure that Indian Polo becomes the best. It is with this goal in mind that we recently brought a high-goal Argentinian All Stars team to and getting Samir on board is also a step in that direction."



Other members of the La Pegasus polo team include Indian stars Dhruvpal Godara, Simran Shergill and Siddhant Sharma. All of them have represented internationally.

