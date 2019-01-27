JUST IN
UP Cabinet to hold meeting at Kumbh on Jan 29

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

In a first, the UP cabinet will hold a meeting at Allahabad during the ongoing Kumbh mela in the city on January 29, an official said Sunday.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers are likely to take a dip in the holy waters of Sangam, he said.

"On January 29, the UP Cabinet will be holding its meeting at the integrated command and control centre in Kumbh mela area. The meeting is likely to commence at 10.30 am," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

Adityanath along with his council of ministers will visit Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019.

