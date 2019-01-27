UP Cabinet to hold meeting at Kumbh on Jan 29

In a first, the will hold a meeting at during the ongoing in the city on January 29, an said Sunday.

After the meeting, and other ministers are likely to take a dip in the holy waters of Sangam, he said.

"On January 29, the will be holding its meeting at the integrated command and control centre in area. The meeting is likely to commence at 10.30 am," told

Adityanath along with his council of ministers will visit Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)