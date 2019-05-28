Sangay Lepcha sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker of Sikkim Assembly

Sanjay Lepcha, who has been elected as an MLA for the first time, was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
He was administered oath by Governor Ganga Prasad at the Raj Bhawan here, the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department said in a release.
Chief Minister P S Golay, other ministers and senior officials were present on the occasion.
The Pro-tem Speaker will administer oath to the newly elected legislators of the state Assembly as and when the House is convened.
Lepcha has been elected from Yukson-Tashiding Assembly constituency in West Sikkim.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
