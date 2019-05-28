JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

GST Council sets up 2 sub-groups to examine legal, technical aspects of e-invoice for B2B sales

Health Ministry asks MCI to extend last date for PG medical admissions
Business Standard

Sangay Lepcha sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker of Sikkim Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Sanjay Lepcha, who has been elected as an MLA for the first time, was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 10th Sikkim Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

He was administered oath by Governor Ganga Prasad at the Raj Bhawan here, the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department said in a release.

Chief Minister P S Golay, other ministers and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The Pro-tem Speaker will administer oath to the newly elected legislators of the state Assembly as and when the House is convened.

Lepcha has been elected from Yukson-Tashiding Assembly constituency in West Sikkim.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 15:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements