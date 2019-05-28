3 girls drown in Ganga

Three minor girls of a family drowned while taking in the at a village here Tuesday, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Nandi Ghat in Dugauli village when five members of a family had gone to take at the river, of Police Mirzapur Asheesh Kumar said.

While the three girls drowned, two others swam to safety, the SP said.

A police team soon rushed to the spot and started looking for them. A net was spread in the afternoon and the bodies were fished out, he said.

He said they were identified as Anshika (9), (14) and Bably (13).

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

