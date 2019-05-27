Telangana sizzles, Ramagundam hottest at 47.2 degrees Celsius

: is continuing in the state of with recording 47.2 degree Celsius, the season's and the state's highest.

The (IMD) has issued a warning that the was likely to prevail in isolated places of the state till May 31.

The IMD, Hyderabad, in a bulletin, also warned that thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places from Monday till May 29.

After Ramagundam, Adilabad and Nalgonda recorded the maximum temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius each followed by Nizamabad at 45.3 degree Celsius while recorded 42.5 degree Celsius.

The IMD advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions due to the

Meanwhile, an said the probability of temperature reaching 48 degree Celsius, if at all it does during May or first week of June then it can be attributed to severe heatwave conditions, but added that the probability of temperature at 48 degree Celsius this year is less.

Parts of have been experiencing heat wave for around a month now with the mercury crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark at several places.

The Friday last extended the summer holidays for schools upto June 11 in view of the hot conditions.

The schools would now reopen on June 12 as against June 1.

