Saudi envoy meets PM Khan amid Indo-Pak tensions; conveys crown prince's special message

Saudi's top met on Thursday and delivered a "special message" from powerful Mohammad bin Salman, amid global efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions, according to

Saudi State for Foreign Affairs called on at the his office where the two discussed the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions and matters of regional and bilateral interest, Geo TV reported.

Jubeir conveyed him a special message of the crown prince, it added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PM's on trade, and other higher officials were present during the meeting.

Ahead of his meeting with Khan, Jubeir met Qureshi and discussed Pakistan's recent tensions with India, regional security and bilateral relations.

The Saudi assured Qureshi of his country's support towards solving the issues with in a peaceful manner.

According to Foreign Office, Jubeir will also meet

Jubeir was earlier supposed to visit on March 1 but it was delayed due to heightened tensions between and

Tensions between and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14.

launched a counter-terror operation in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. The next day, retaliated and downed a and captured its Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on March 1.

Countries like the US, the UK, China, and the UAE were involved in easing tensions between India and Pakistan.

While announcing the Saudi minister's visit, Qureshi Wednesday said that the Saudi is coming to Pakistan with a "special message" from Mohammad.

Jubeir's visit comes after the stand alone visits to Pakistan and India soon after the terror attack.

