SC allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir, where she is under detention following abrogation of Article 370.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed Iltija, Mufti's daughter, to meet her after she submitted in the court that she has no problem in going to her Srinagar residence but has not been able to move out freely there.

In her petition, Iltija had submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her for a month.

First Published: Thu, September 05 2019. 11:30 IST

