SC allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Our priority is to defend Article 35A, Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti
Shiv Sena threatens to file sedition case against Mehbooba
If Article 370 goes, J&K will renew ties with India: Mehbooba
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court
Article 35A and 370 must not be removed: Farooq Abdullah
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir, where she is under detention following abrogation of Article 370.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed Iltija, Mufti's daughter, to meet her after she submitted in the court that she has no problem in going to her Srinagar residence but has not been able to move out freely there.
In her petition, Iltija had submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her for a month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU