JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air, pollution nears 'emergency' zone
Business Standard

SC dismisses ED plea challenging Shivakumar's bail in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar leaves after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, was sent to the ED custody till September 13 by the court
File Photo: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar leaves after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, was sent to the ED custody till September 13 by the court

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.
First Published: Fri, November 15 2019. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU