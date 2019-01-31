SC dismisses PIL against appointment of former CBI spl dir Asthana as DG civil aviation security

-
ALSO READ
Government appoints Rakesh Asthana as DG, BCAS
Plea in SC challenging appointment of Rakesh Asthana as DG, BCAS
Government appoints Rakesh Asthana as BCAS chief
SC reserves order on CBI Director Alok Verma's plea
CJI Gogoi nominates Justice Sikri to represent him in high-powered panel on Verma
-
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging the appointment of former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana as director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to entertain the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma challenging Asthana's appointment in BCAS.
The Delhi High Court on January 11 had refused to quash the FIR lodged against Asthana on bribery allegations and set a 10-week deadline to complete the investigation.
The government on January 18, however, appointed Asthana as director of BCAS, India's regulatory authority for civil aviation security.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU