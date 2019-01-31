JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM urges lawmakers to utilise Parliament's Budget Session for having constructive debates

Pleasant morning in Delhi, minimum temp settles at 8.2 deg Celsius
Business Standard

SC dismisses PIL against appointment of former CBI spl dir Asthana as DG civil aviation security

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging the appointment of former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana as director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to entertain the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma challenging Asthana's appointment in BCAS.

The Delhi High Court on January 11 had refused to quash the FIR lodged against Asthana on bribery allegations and set a 10-week deadline to complete the investigation.

The government on January 18, however, appointed Asthana as director of BCAS, India's regulatory authority for civil aviation security.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 11:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements