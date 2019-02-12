JUST IN
Business Standard

SC holds ex-interim CBI chief Rao guilty of contempt, slaps Rs 1 lakh fine

M Nageswara Rao, an additional director at the Central Bureau of Investigation, was found guilty of contempt for ordering the transfer of an officer in the Bihar shelter home case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
A general view of the Supreme Court after the Ayodhya hearing was rescheduled to January 29. Photo: Aashish Aryan

The Supreme Court Tuesday held then acting CBI director M Nageswara Rao and the Director of Prosecution (DoP) of the agency S Bhasu Ram guilty of its contempt and asked them to remain seated in the courtroom till it rises as punishment.

The apex court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them for wilfully disobeying its order by transferring CBI joint Director A K Sharma who was probing the Bihar shelter home sexual assault cases.

The top court had issued contempt notice against Rao for transferring Sharma.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 12:20 IST

