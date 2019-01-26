'Thackeray' rakes in Rs 6 crore on opening day

-
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer "Thackeray" has minted over Rs 6 crores on the first day of its release at the box-office.
"'Thackeray' has collected approximately Rs 6 crore on the first day. Dominating several markets pan India, the film has also emerged as Nawazuddin's biggest and highest opener ever," read a statement from the makers of the film.
"Thackeray", a biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, was released on Friday along with Kangana Ranaut's "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi". The biopic on the late Marathi leader has been written by journalist and MP Sanjay Raut.
The film is helmed by Abhijit Panse. It stars Siddiqui as Balasaheb and Amirta Rao as Balasaheb's wife, the late Meenatai.
--IANS
sim/dc/mr
