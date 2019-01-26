'Thackeray' rakes in Rs 6 crore on opening day

starrer "Thackeray" has minted over Rs 6 crores on the first day of its release at the box-office.

"'Thackeray' has collected approximately Rs 6 crore on the first day. Dominating several markets pan India, the film has also emerged as Nawazuddin's biggest and highest opener ever," read a statement from the makers of the film.

"Thackeray", a biopic on the late supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, was released on Friday along with Kangana Ranaut's "Manikarnika: The Of Jhansi". The biopic on the late has been written by

The film is helmed by It stars as Balasaheb and Amirta Rao as Balasaheb's wife, the late Meenatai.

