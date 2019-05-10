SC notice on Centre's plea against HC verdict on Puducherry LG

-
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices on a plea filed by the Centre challenging the verdict of the Madras High Court which held that Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government of the Union Territory.
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna sought replies from Congress MLA K Laksminarayanan, on whose plea the high court had passed the verdict on April 30, and others on the Centre's appeal.
Besides this, the bench also issued notice on a separate petition filed by the administrator (LG) of Puducherry against the high court's verdict.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the high court verdict should be stayed as governance has come to a standstill because of the order.
"Please stay the order. For nine days after the April 30 order (of high court), a havoc is created there," Mehta told the bench.
On April 30, the high court had allowed a plea filed by Laksminarayanan and set aside the two communications issued in January and June 2017 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs "elevating" the powers of the administrator.
Referring to the Supreme Court judgement on the tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the high court had said that restrictions imposed on Government of Delhi are not applicable to the Government of Puducherry.
"The administrator cannot interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the government. The decision taken by the Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister is binding on the Secretaries and other officials," the high court had said.
Laksminarayanan had claimed in his plea before the high court that the administrator was interfering in the day-to-day administration of the territorial government, its policies and programmes.
