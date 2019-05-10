SC notice on Centre's plea against HC verdict on Puducherry LG

The on Friday issued notices on a plea filed by the Centre challenging the verdict of the which held that Lieutenant (LG) "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government of the

A bench of and Justice sought replies from MLA K Laksminarayanan, on whose plea the high court had passed the verdict on April 30, and others on the Centre's appeal.

Besides this, the bench also issued notice on a separate petition filed by the (LG) of against the high court's verdict.

Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the high court verdict should be stayed as governance has come to a standstill because of the order.

"Please stay the order. For nine days after the April 30 order (of high court), a havoc is created there," Mehta told the bench.

On April 30, the high court had allowed a plea filed by Laksminarayanan and set aside the two communications issued in January and June 2017 by the "elevating" the powers of the

Referring to the judgement on the tussle between Delhi and Lt Anil Baijal, the high court had said that restrictions imposed on are not applicable to the Government of

"The cannot interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the government. The decision taken by the and the is binding on the Secretaries and other officials," the high court had said.

Laksminarayanan had claimed in his plea before the high court that the administrator was interfering in the day-to-day administration of the territorial government, its policies and programmes.

