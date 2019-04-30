Madras High Court curbs Kiran Bedi's powers

The Bench of the on Tuesday struck down the Union Home Ministry's clarification order giving of with administrative power.

Deciding on the case filed by against Bedi, the High Court said the has no power to interfere in the day-to-day activities of the government.

The court said that "Bedi does not have to power to call for files and give orders to the officials".

"The court said the administrative and financial powers are with the elected government and the has to act as per the advice of the council of Ministers," Lakshminarayanan told IANS.

He said the court said it is only the elected government that has the power.

Lakshminarayanan said the court struck down the clarifications issued by in 2017 on the powers of the

The government and Bedi were at heads for a long time.

