SC seeks response from Centre, CBSE on plea seeking 10% reservation for EWS in CTET 2019

The Thursday sought responses from the Centre and CBSE on a plea seeking ten per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in Central Eligibility Test (CTET), 2019.

A vacation bench comprising justices and issued notices to the Centre and the Central Board of (CBSE) on the plea and asked them to respond to it by July 1, the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing a plea by some petitioners belonging to economically weaker sections and planning to appear in CTET 2019.

The petitioners told the apex court that CBSE published an advertisement on January 23, 2019 for conducting CTET in which benefit of ten per cent reservation has not been given to candidates belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

