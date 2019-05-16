2 wanted in kidnapping, killing cases in MP nabbed from Maha

Two accused in killing and kidnapping cases in have been nabbed by the police in Maharashtra, an said Thursday.

The police recently sought help from their counterparts to crack a kidnapping case.

After the police here caught the two accused, their involvement in a killing case also came to light, he said.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from MP's district on February 29. The kidnappers demanded Rs 15 lakh from the boy's family, the said.

The police traced the kidnapper's call to and alerted their counterparts here, he said.

The Thane police subsequently arrested Pushpendra Singh Chandelsingh Parmar (31), the boy's uncle, and his (22) from Diva area here on Monday, the said.

The boy's whereabouts were still not known, he said.

During the inquiry, the police came to know about the alleged involvement of the two accused in the killing of a 27 -year-old man in MP's district last year, he said.

Parmar, Singh and one other person had a fight with the victim on September 8, 2018 in MP, following which one of them shot him with a revolver, killing him on the spot, he said, adding that the three accused fled after the incident.

In February this year, the police arrested one Narendra Parmar (35) in connection with the case and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on any information about the other two, the official said.

The two accused nabbed from Thane were handed over to the police on Wednesday for further probe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)