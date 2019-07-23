SC takes note of K'taka Speaker's submission that trust vote likely today

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Court on Tuesday took note of the submissions of Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar that the voting on the trust motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is likely to be concluded by this evening.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker.

It adjourned hearing till Wednesday on the plea of two independent MLAs seeking a direction to the speaker to forthwith conduct the floor-test in the House.

First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 12:30 IST

