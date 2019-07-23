SC takes note of K'taka Speaker's submission that trust vote likely today

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka political crisis: SC to deliver order Wednesday on pleas of rebel MLAs
Karna Assembly Speaker says he is not delaying trust vote
Karnataka Speaker trying to "prop" Kumaraswamy's minority govt: Rebel MLAs to SC
Karnataka Assembly adjourned over BJP ruckus
Karnataka Speaker orders probe into audio tape
-
The Supreme Court Court on Tuesday took note of the submissions of Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar that the voting on the trust motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is likely to be concluded by this evening.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker.
It adjourned hearing till Wednesday on the plea of two independent MLAs seeking a direction to the speaker to forthwith conduct the floor-test in the House.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU