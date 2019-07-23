2 Afghan nationals held with 50 kg heroin

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested for smuggling banned drugs into India after 50 kg heroin was seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

The two are from Kandahar and Helmand provinces in Afghanistan and smuggled the drugs into the country via the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said they raided a cold storage on Mariyapuri Road, Kundli, Sonepat, where they found the 200 polypacks of heroin concealed between the cardboard layering of raisin cartons.

There were 102 cartons of raisins, the DCP added.

Last week, police arrested two Afghans and three others with 150 kg Afghani heroin.

