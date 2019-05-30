SC to hear on Jun 3 hospital's plea against HC order directing demolition of five floors

JUST IN
Pradhan, Urwashi top seeds in NSCI squash tournament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear a plea filed by a Chennai-based private hospital challenging the Madras High Court order directing the authorities to demolish top five floors of the facility's eight-storey block for construction in alleged violation of the approved building plan.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said the plea filed by Billroth Hospitals will be heard on June 3.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the hospital, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before the bench and said the high court has set a deadline to demolish the five floors of the block.

The high court has ordered that demolition would commence from June 16.

