Newly elected Odisha MLAs take oath

A day after and 20 ministers were sworn-in, the newly elected legislators Thursday took oath as members of Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister, who has been elected from Hinjili and Bijepur constituencies, was the first to be sworn in as a member of the 16th Legislative Assembly.

administered the oath to

Following Patnaik, and Bikram Kesari Arukha and other members took oath during the special session.

The administered oath to as many as 106 newly elected members of the Assembly during the day, Assembly sources said.

The swearing-in of new MLAs will continue on Friday as a total of 146 newly elected legislators have to be administered oath. Of the new MLAs, 112 are from BJD, 23 from BJP, nine from Congress, one from CPI-M and an Independent.

While Assembly has 147 seats, polling in Patkura constituency was postponed twice following the death of a candidate and then due to cyclone Fani.

was sworn in as for a record fifth consecutive term at a grand ceremony held at the Idco Exhibition Ground here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)