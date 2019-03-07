SC to pass order Friday on whether to refer Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce order on Friday on whether to refer Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation for amicable settlement.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday had reserved the order after hearing various contesting parties.

Hindu bodies except Nirmohi Akhara have opposed the suggestion of the apex court to refer the issue for mediation, while Muslim bodies have supported it.

Thu, March 07 2019. 17:50 IST

