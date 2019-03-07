SC to pass order Friday on whether to refer Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on Jan 4
SC defers Ayodhya hearing to Jan 29 after a judge exits the case
Ayodhya land dispute case: SC says aware of outcome of mediation on body politic of country
Ayodhya temple dispute: SC reserves order on mediation in case
SC to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Jan 4
-
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce order on Friday on whether to refer Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation for amicable settlement.
A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday had reserved the order after hearing various contesting parties.
Hindu bodies except Nirmohi Akhara have opposed the suggestion of the apex court to refer the issue for mediation, while Muslim bodies have supported it.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU