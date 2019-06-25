Scuffle over old Rs 10 banknote costs man his life

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

An argument over an old Rs 10 banknote cost a 35-year-old man his life in Dadar in Mumbai, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the victim Mohammed Hanif Siddhiqui had handed the old banknote to a vendor while purchasing vegetables from him outside Dadar (West) railway station on Monday night.

An argument broke out between the two over the old currency, which soon turned into a scuffle during which the vendor allegedly stabbed Siddiqui with a knife.

Siddhiqui was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The vegetable seller, who fled from the crime scene, was later arrested.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, the official said.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:00 IST

