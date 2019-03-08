Search for injured Maoists intensifies in TN forests

Combing operations were intensified Friday by the police in the jungles of in the district following reports that Maoists injured in an encounter in were hiding there.

One Maoist K T Jaleel was killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire between police in the neighbouring state Wednesday night.

On reports that the escaped members of the banned outfit may enter through or for treatment, police have been keeping vigil along the borders since Thursday morning.

A batch of special task force, which is already monitoring the areas, has intensified its search in the jungles coming under Sirumugai and ranges, police said.

Vigilance has been kept in private hospitals, as the injured may sneak in for treatment and vehicles entering Tamil Nadu are under scrutiny, they said.

