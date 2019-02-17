Security cover of six separatist leaders withdrawn

The security cover of six separatist leaders, including Farooq, was withdrawn Sunday, a decision that comes in the aftermath of the terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said here.

Besides the Mirwaiz, the security cover of Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, and has been withdrawn, they said.

While there was no categorisation of security for these leaders, the in consultation with the Centre had provided them ad hoc security, keeping in mind the threat to their lives from some militant groups.

Militants of Hizbul Mujahideen had killed Umar's father, Farooq, in 1990 and Abdul Gani Lone in 2002.

No security was provided to pro- separatist leader and

According to the order, all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will stand withdrawn by Sunday evening. No security forces or cover will be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists. If they have any other facilities provided by the government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith.

Police will review if there are any other separatists who have security or facilities and they will be withdrawn immediately, the officials said.

Rajnath Singh, during his visit to on Friday, had said security given to people getting funds from and its snooping agency should be reviewed.

"Some elements in and have links with the and terrorist organisations. Their security should be reviewed," he had said after reviewing security in the aftermath of the dastardly terror attack.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror strikes in and when a suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near their bus in district.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from to

termed the government order a propaganda and said it has no bearing on the dispute or the situation on ground and it can in no way change the reality.

"With or without these police personnel at the Hurriyat residence, everything remains the same," the said in a statement, adding, the whenever an issue was made, the announced from the pulpit of the that the government can withdraw the security cover.

The Mirwaiz is one of the religious heads in

The said the Hurriyat leaders had never asked for security



"In fact, it was the government that insisted on keeping the personnel based on what they said was their assessment of threat perception. It was the government's decision at that time, today it's their decision to remove it. It's not an issue for us," the statement said.

