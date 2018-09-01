Select edible oils see mixed trend this week

The wholesale oils and oilseeds market displayed a mixed trend during the week with select edible oils recovering on fresh buying by millers amid restricted arrivals from producing belts, while a few others remained weak on adequate stocks position.

In the non-edible section, eased on reduced offtake by consuming industries.

Marketmen said pick up in offtake by millers, driven by ongoing festive season against restricted supplies from producing regions following firm trend overseas, attributed to the recovery in select edible prices.

They said, however, groundnut mill delivery and mustard expeller oils weakened on ample stock positions.

In the national capital, sesame mill delivery and cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) oils rose by Rs 100 and Rs 50 to Rs 10,300 and Rs 7750 per quintal, respectively.

Palmolein (RBD) and palmolein (Kandla) oils edged up by Rs 50 each to Rs 6,750 and Rs 6,800 per quintal, respectively, on firm global cues. Crude palm (ex-kandla) went up by Rs 100 to Rs 5,600 per quintal.

Soyabean refined mill delivery (Indore) and soyabean degum (Kandla) oils also traded higher by Rs 50 each to Rs 7,700 and Rs 7,300 per quintal, respectively.

On the other hand, groundnut mill delivery (Gujarat) oil fell by Rs 200 to Rs 9,000 per quintal.

Mustard expeller (Dadri) oil also declined by Rs 100 to Rs 8,150 per quintal.

In the non-edible section, drifted lower by Rs 200 to Rs 7,300-7,400, while linseed oil held steady at Rs 9,500 per quintal, respectively, during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)