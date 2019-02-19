Sena smoking the peace pipe with BJP is grist for social media

The U-turn by in agreeing to the BJP for a pre-poll tie-up has spurred many a joke on the social media, targeting the

Thackeray, who had publicly announced that his party will go solo and have no alliance with the BJP, had to eat his words as he shared stage with Monday to announce that the ruling allies have reached a pre-poll pact.

When announced last year that the Sena would contest forthcoming elections solo, it was presented in social media as the tiger (Sena symbol) calling the shots.

After the alliance announcement Monday, NCP's wing put up billboards near his residence, offering tributes to his announcement of 'going solo' in elections.

A comment read: After the killing of Avni tigress, today one more tiger has been hunted down.

Some posts took potshots over Thackeray's initials UT, calling him U-turn

Some trolls also morphed his face into old Marathi film songs, showing playing the hero and Uddhav as the heroine he is wooing.

At a public rally last year, Thackeray had declared that his party won't have a tie-up with the BJP. The party now appears to have given in to the 'persuasive skills' of Amit Shah and Fadnavis.

"We rotted for 25 years in the alliance with the BJP," had said last year, ruling out any pact with that party.

had also targeted BJP over Rafale deal and used Congress' jibe of 'chowkidar hi chor hai' for

