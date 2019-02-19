JUST IN
2 dead as truck falls in 300-feet-deep gorge in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Mirzapur (UP) 

Two persons were killed and two others injured when the truck they were travelling in fell in a 300-feet-deep gorge at Hanuman ghati here, police said Tuesday.

"The accident took place on Monday night. The truck, loaded with some chemical powder, was travelling from Renukoot in UP's Sonbhadra district to Punjab," officials said.

The truck driver lost control of the vehicle near Hanuman Ghati and it fell into the gorge, they said.

Ravindra Nath Pathak (58), a resident of Mirzapur and Devi Shanker (52), a resident of Bhadohi died on the spot, while the two injured were admitted to a hospital, officials said.

Police is yet to ascertain who was driving the truck at the time of the incident, they added.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 19:15 IST

