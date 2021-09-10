Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher in volatile trade; Bharti Airtel gains

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
Brokerages stay bullish on Bharti Airtel post Q4 nos, see up to 33% upside
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
Bharti Airtel shares gain over 4% on Rs 21,000-cr fundraising plan approval
Airtel's Q4 PAT declines 11% QoQ to Rs 759 crore; ARPU falls to Rs 145
-
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty managed to end in positive territory after fighting bouts of volatility on Thursday as investors followed risk-off mode in global markets.
After a volatile trade, the 30-share Sensex ended 54.81 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 58,305.07 -- its all-time closing high. The NSE Nifty rose 15.75 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 17,369.25.
On the Sensex chart, Bharti Airtel was the top gainer, followed by Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and ITC.
On the other hand, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards.
Of the Sensex constituents, 18 shares logged gains and 12 suffered losses.
During the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex rose 175.12 points or 0.30 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 45.65 points or 0.26 per cent.
Sectorally, telecom, power, utilities, capital goods and metal indices rose up to 2.40 per cent.
On the other hand, realty, consumer durables, bankex and finance ended in the red.
Broader midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.56 per cent.
Domestic markets were highly volatile tracking negative cues from global markets amidst selling seen in realty and pharma stocks. However, mid and small-cap stocks continued to attract buyers leading to its outperformance, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Regulatory crackdown in China, global concerns over the looming reduction in asset purchases ahead of the European Central Bank meeting and slowdown in economic recovery pulled global markets lower, he added.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "There is slight risk-off mode in global markets during the last few days and this has impacted the bullish sentiments in India too."
Domestic stock market will remain closed on Friday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi'.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Shanghai was positive.
Equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.29 per cent to USD 72.81 per barrel.
On the forex market front, the rupee ended 10 paise higher at 73.50 against the US dollar on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU