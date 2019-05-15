JUST IN
Services delayed on section of Blue Line after man jumps on tracks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Services were briefly delayed on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line after a man allegedly jumped on tracks at Kaushambi station on Wednesday, officials said.

Kaushambi station falls in Ghaziabad on the Yamuna Bank-Vaishali branch section of the Blue Line.

"From 9.56 to 10.03 am, metro services were slightly affected on Line-3/4 (Blue Line) due to a male passenger who allegedly jumped on tracks at Kaushambi station, when a train, going towards Dwarka, was approaching a platform," a DMRC official said.

However, the passenger was rescued and services were resumed soon after.

Services in the rest of the section was running normal.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 15:46 IST

