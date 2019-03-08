Sessions court stays Gujarat Congress leader's conviction

A sessions court in district of Gujarat Friday stayed the conviction of in a 24-year-old case and also suspended his jail term of two years and nine months.

Barad, an MLA, was disqualified by the after he was held guilty by a magistrate's court on March 1 in the 1995 case. He was also granted bail in the case.

The challenged his conviction in the district and sessions court in Veraval town of district.

Principal M M Babi stayed Barad's conviction while hearing his plea, said the leader's

In addition, the also allowed Barad's plea, seeking suspension of the sentence of two years and nine months awarded by the judicial of

"The sessions court stayed the conviction as well as ordered suspension of the sentence given by the The court also granted bail to Barad till the pendency of his appeal against the magistrate's order," said Buch.

He said a stay on the conviction was necessary to allow Barad to continue as the MLA of constituency in district.

The 60-year-old Congress won from in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Barad was accused of stealing limestone worth Rs 2.83 crore through on government land in Sutrapada. The material was then sold to a local chemical factory, according to an FIR lodged against him against him in 1995.

The pronounced Barad guilty under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with punishment for theft.

On March 5, had disqualified Barad following his conviction citing a ruling, which says a lawmaker, whose conviction in a criminal case has not been stayed by an appellate court, would stand disqualified from the membership of the House.

After the sessions court stayed the conviction, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly of the Congress met Trivedi and requested him to reinstate Barad as MLA.

"We have handed over a memorandum and the order of the sessions court to the We requested him to reinstate Barad as an MLA as his conviction has been stayed.

"The Speaker told us he would take a decision after going through the documents," said Dhanani.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)